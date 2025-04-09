San Antonio Missions start first road series in Corpus Christi

SAN ANTONIO – The third season for Luke Montz as the manager of the San Antonio Missions is off to a solid start.

The Missions won their weekend series, which kicked off the 2025 season, by winning two-out-of-three games against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The Missions left Tuesday afternoon to travel to Corpus Christi for the six-game series at Whataburger Park.

Montz spoke with KSAT 12 Sports after arriving to the ballpark about the start of the season and Tuesday’s expectations for pitcher Jackson Wolf, who is getting his first start of the season.

Montz discussed several topics about his squad on Tuesday. We’ll stream more of this interview over the next several days.

