Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

San Antonio Missions infielder named Texas League Player of the Week

Devin Ortiz wins award for first time in his career

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, San Antonio Missions, Baseball, Texas League
Missions Infielder Devin Ortiz Named Texas League Player of the Week (Marco Reyna II, Marco Reyna II)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Missions infielder Devin Ortiz was named the Texas League Player of the week for the first week of the season.

Ortiz batted .556 with a home run and three RBIs in the team’s first series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Recommended Videos

Ortiz was signed by the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent the 2024 season with the Padres’ High-A team in Fort Wayne, where he batted .245 with six home runs and 50 RBIs. This is his first season with the Padres’ Double-A affiliate.

The Missions are in Corpus Christi this week to face the Corpus Christi Hooks. The team’s next home game is April 15th at Wolff Stadium.

MORE ON KSAT.COM: KSAT Sports Now page

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Sean Talbot headshot

Sean Talbot is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He formerly served as the Assistant News Director and Assignments Manager. He joined KSAT in 2001. He graduated from Texas State with a degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Political Science. When he’s not working, he’s at home with his wife Lomisa and their daughters Grace and Sydney.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS