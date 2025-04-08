San Antonio Missions infielder named Texas League Player of the Week

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Missions infielder Devin Ortiz was named the Texas League Player of the week for the first week of the season.

Ortiz batted .556 with a home run and three RBIs in the team’s first series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Ortiz was signed by the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent the 2024 season with the Padres’ High-A team in Fort Wayne, where he batted .245 with six home runs and 50 RBIs. This is his first season with the Padres’ Double-A affiliate.

The Missions are in Corpus Christi this week to face the Corpus Christi Hooks. The team’s next home game is April 15th at Wolff Stadium.

