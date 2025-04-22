From UIW to 2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward’s rise as a top quarterback prospect

SAN ANTONIO – Former University of the Incarnate Word quarterback Cam Ward is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward, who was lightly recruited out of Columbia High School in Texas, received his only collegiate offer from UIW. He took full advantage of the opportunity given to him by then-Cardinals head coach Eric Morris.

Morris has often praised Ward for his abilities, arm strength, talent and self-belief.

Ward arrived at UIW in 2020, but the season was canceled soon after due to COVID. He finally got a taste of college football during a shortened six-game schedule in the spring of 2021. During that time, he produced a standout performance, earning the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS. He threw for 2,260 yards and 24 touchdown passes in just six games.

His second season at UIW in the fall of 2021 was electric. He passed for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns in 13 games, leading the Cardinals to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

After his second year at UIW, Ward entered the transfer portal and followed Morris to FBS Washington State, where Morris became the Cougars’ offensive coordinator.

In January 2022, Ward posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Thank you to UIW for taking a chance on me. I am grateful for the experiences and relationships I’ve built. The memories I’ve made at UIW will last a lifetime. The Word will always have a special place in my heart. Forever Cards!”

Following his successful run at UIW, Ward played two seasons in the Pacific Northwest. He passed for nearly 7,000 yards and 48 touchdowns before transferring to the University of Miami for his final season of eligibility.

Playing for the Hurricanes really put Ward on the map and showed that he is a true pro prospect. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and won the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards as the top college football quarterback. He even finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick, and Ward has been the consensus favorite to be Tennessee’s selection after he impressed them at Miami’s pro day in late March.

Incarnate Word has not had any football players selected in the NFL Draft, a common occurrence for many smaller programs. However, they have had players sign undrafted free-agent deals.

Ward left UIW to prove he could compete at bigger programs, and now he is on the cusp of potentially going first overall in the NFL Draft. The foundation for his success was built at the University of the Incarnate Word.