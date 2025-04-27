Gordon's dunk at buzzer lifts Nuggets over Clippers 101-99, ties series 2-2 after 1st-half skirmish

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Aaron Gordon slammed down Nikola Jokic's miss as time expired to lift the Denver Nuggets over the Los Angeles Clippers 101-99 on Saturday to tie their playoff series 2-2.

Video review confirmed the ball left Gordon’s hands above the rim just before the buzzer sounded after the Nuggets had blown a 22-point lead.

Jokic had 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun had 17 points apiece.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points for the Clippers. Norman Powell added 22 and Ivica Zubac had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Nuggets split their two games at the new Intuit Dome. Game 5 is Monday in Denver.

A skirmish between the teams near the end of the first half resulted in six technical fouls, including on Jokic.

The Clippers led for the first time in the game at 97-96 on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s offensive rebound and basket with 1:11 remaining.

Jokic’s free throw and basket put Denver back in front, 99-97, before Zubac tied it.

Jokic’s 3-point attempt from the right side soared long over the basket, but Gordon sprang for the rebound with James Harden on his back and slammed it down. The teams were left in suspense while the referees reviewed the play.

The Nuggets outscored the Clippers 35-19 in the third to lead 85-65.

Leonard, Harden and Powell sparked the Clippers in the fourth, when they outscored Denver 34-16.

Jokic was one of three Nuggets, along with Gordon and Braun, to receive technicals for the mid-court melee with 6.6 seconds left. Harden, Powell and Kris Dunn of the Clippers got offsetting fouls after the referees decided no closed fist punches were thrown.

The confrontation riled up Clippers fans, who chanted, “Throw him out!” at Gordon, but it didn't do much for the home team. Los Angeles struggled offensively, shooting 39 of 88 and just 10 of 30 from 3-point range while trailing most of the entire game.

The Nuggets led by two at halftime before breaking the game open in the third. They outscored the Clippers 35-17 to go into the fourth ahead 85-65. Jokic had 14 points and the Nuggets hit five 3-pointers to one for the Clippers.

Denver's Russell Westbrook sat out with left foot inflammation.

