Davenport HS boys’ golf team to compete in state title competition

SAN ANTONIO – High school graduations are a month away, and teams are still busy wrapping up their seasons with state titles on the line.

And the boys’ golf team at Davenport High School has a shot to bring home some hardware before crossing that graduation stage.

On April 17, Davenport won the Region IV-Class 4A championship, sending them to the state competition. That showdown begins on Monday in Kingsland, Texas, which is just two hours north of San Antonio.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with two members of the boys’ golf team to get their thoughts on possibly winning state.