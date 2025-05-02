Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Davenport HS boys’ golf team to compete in state title competition

The chance to walk away as state champs begins Monday

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, Davenport, Golf, Big Game Coverage, High School

SAN ANTONIO – High school graduations are a month away, and teams are still busy wrapping up their seasons with state titles on the line.

And the boys’ golf team at Davenport High School has a shot to bring home some hardware before crossing that graduation stage.

On April 17, Davenport won the Region IV-Class 4A championship, sending them to the state competition. That showdown begins on Monday in Kingsland, Texas, which is just two hours north of San Antonio.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with two members of the boys’ golf team to get their thoughts on possibly winning state.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Daniel Villanueva headshot

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

email

instagram

Mark Mendez headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS