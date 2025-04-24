Davenport girls’ golf team reflects ongoing success after winning 4th regional title in 5 seasons

SAN ANTONIO – Every spring since 2021, Davenport has been represented one way or another in the UIL state golf tournament, and 2025 will be no different.

After excelling in their respective Region IV-Class 4A regional championships, the boys and girls Wolves’ teams are state-bound.

For the Lady Wolves, this marks their fourth Region IV-4A championship in the past five seasons and their third consecutive title, proving their consistency at the regional level.

“I think it talks a lot about our work ethic and how much work we put in on the course, on the putting green, all that,” Davenport senior golfer Molly Woods said. “So, to see it actually show on the course it means a lot.”

“Getting to just make this history because of the new school, it’s very fun,” Davenport senior golfer Alana Vazquez said. “You get to create something new for the upcoming people that are going to come to your school, and you get to make a legacy for the school.”

Despite their experience, the team admitted to feeling the pressure at last week’s regional tournament.

“It was exciting and like scary a little bit,” Vazquez said. “Every regionals is because you really want to be able to make it to state and win that back-to-back-to-back that we had, which we’ve been so lucky to have with such an amazing team. It was exciting and scary at the same time.”

The team said they are ready to channel that energy and carry the momentum into their quest for a state title.

“It definitely helps that we’ve played (state) the past years,” Woods said. “It gives us a little course knowledge that maybe some other teams might not have if they haven’t been there.”

The girls’ team tees off its state championship campaign Monday at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

With a legacy of regional dominance behind them, the Lady Wolves are poised to make a strong case for the 4A state crown.

Equally impressive, the boys’ team clinched the Region IV-4A title — led by senior Kyle Doolittle — and confidently is heading to the state tournament.

Stay tuned next week as the KSAT 12 Sports Team will share the story of the Davenport boys’ golf team ahead of their state tournament on May 5.

