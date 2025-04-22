Alamo Heights girls’ golf program aims to bring another state title home

SAN ANTONIO – When people talk about dynasties in sports, they often refer to a team about to win three straight titles.

For the Alamo Heights girls’ golf program, the opportunity to become a dynasty is upon them.

Early next week, the Mules will compete in the 5A state tournament, looking to win their third straight state championship and fourth in five years.

“I mean, yes, there’s an obvious pressure there, but I trust in my teammates, and I know they trust in me,” said senior golfer Lindsay Lee. “We’ll just go out there and play the best we can.”

Senior golfer Abbey Anderson said she thinks the team has improved this season.

“But our love for each other is all the same,” Anderson said.

From a coach’s perspective, the team couldn’t be more connected.

“This team has come together in ways that a couple of the ones in the past have not in that every single one of them have had their score dropped, have had a round under par, and being there for one another when their teammate might be down,” said Brent McCuiston, Alamo Heights head girls’ golf coach. “Every single one of them have had a giant contribution to this team, one through five.”

The foundation of their bond this season comes from a motivational house with words on each part of the structure to symbolize how the Mules’ principles have lifted their standards to a championship level.

Alamo Heights girls golf team's motivational house that bonds the team together. (Photographer, Mark Mendez) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“We have a house, and each of our pillars represents something to us, and the foundation of it is love,” Lee said.

The teammates write each of the pillars on their wrist so they can look at it while playing, Lee said, and “remind ourselves that our team has our back and just to do your best.”

“There’s so many different things that I’ve taken from,” said sophomore golfer Syler Schones. “But I think the most important thing for me is just like love for everybody and having respect for everybody.”

The Mules will head up to Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, Texas, for a practice round on Sunday before beginning their quest to bring home another state trophy on Monday.

