Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

THE PRESS BOX: Pop addresses the media as the Mitch Johnson era begins

KSAT 12 Sports’ Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger share their thoughts and opinions on the Spurs’ historic day

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, Spurs, San Antonio, NBA, Gregg Popovich, Mitch Johnson

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday morning, the Spurs invited the media to the Victory Capital Performance Center to introduce Mitch Johnson as their 19th head coach in franchise history.

Prior to the start of the 11 a.m. press conference, Gregg Popovich walked out among current and past Spurs greats. It was the first time the media had seen Popovich in nearly six months since his last game coaching the Spurs.

Popovich made his first public statements after a short introduction, showing support for Coach Johnson and thanking the organization and fans for their years of loyalty and support.

KSAT 12 Sports’ Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger were there for the press conference and shared their insights during KSAT Sports Now on the historic day for the San Antonio Spurs.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS