THE PRESS BOX: Pop addresses the media as the Mitch Johnson era begins

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday morning, the Spurs invited the media to the Victory Capital Performance Center to introduce Mitch Johnson as their 19th head coach in franchise history.

Prior to the start of the 11 a.m. press conference, Gregg Popovich walked out among current and past Spurs greats. It was the first time the media had seen Popovich in nearly six months since his last game coaching the Spurs.

Popovich made his first public statements after a short introduction, showing support for Coach Johnson and thanking the organization and fans for their years of loyalty and support.

KSAT 12 Sports’ Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger were there for the press conference and shared their insights during KSAT Sports Now on the historic day for the San Antonio Spurs.

