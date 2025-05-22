Tulane’s bats come alive to upset UTSA baseball in conference tournament

CLEARWATER, Fla. – After defeating the Rice Owls in their opening game of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, the No. 1-seeded UTSA Roadrunners fell to No. 5 Tulane.

The Roadrunners rallied to tie the game at six after they were down 6-3 at the bottom of the sixth inning.

Tulane pitcher Tayler Montiel then came in and held the Roadrunners scoreless the rest of the game.

Montiel struck out four batters while facing 12 and threw just 47 pitches, allowing only one baserunner. His performance helped the Green Wave reach the semifinals of the conference tournament.

The tournament features a double-elimination format up to the semifinal round. Therefore, after the first loss, UTSA will face No. 4-seeded Florida Atlantic at 1 p.m. on Friday.

If the Roadrunners advance and win Sunday’s conference championship game, they would receive an automatic spot in the NCAA championship tournament.