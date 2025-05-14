Central Catholic High School baseball captures back-to-back state championships

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday was a day that will go down in the history books for Central Catholic High School.

The Buttons’ baseball team solidified their place in history by becoming back-to-back TAPPS 6A-Division 1 state champions after shutting out Plano Prestonwood in the title game, 2-0.

Although Central Catholic was outhit by Prestonwood 8-2, the outcome was what mattered most.

Sophomore pitcher Landon Holloway delivered an impressive performance, giving up zero runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings pitched.

Matt McClenan drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in the third inning, sealing the victory for the Buttons.

Last season, the Buttons celebrated their first championship in 40 years.

