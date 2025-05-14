Skip to main content
Central Catholic High School baseball captures back-to-back state championships

The Buttons shut out Plano Prestonwood in the title game

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Central Catholic baseball celebrates after winning state championship. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday was a day that will go down in the history books for Central Catholic High School.

The Buttons’ baseball team solidified their place in history by becoming back-to-back TAPPS 6A-Division 1 state champions after shutting out Plano Prestonwood in the title game, 2-0.

Although Central Catholic was outhit by Prestonwood 8-2, the outcome was what mattered most.

Sophomore pitcher Landon Holloway delivered an impressive performance, giving up zero runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings pitched.

Matt McClenan drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in the third inning, sealing the victory for the Buttons.

Last season, the Buttons celebrated their first championship in 40 years.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

