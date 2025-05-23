Texas Lutheran softball advances to NCAA Division III World Series

MARSHALL, Texas – The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs defeated East Texas Baptist University in Game 2 of the super regional round in the NCAA Division III softball tournament.

After a dramatic Game 1 ended with the Bulldogs winning 4-3 in 10 innings, Game 2 was less stressful but just as intense.

A run in the third inning from the Bulldogs broke the ice. Another run in the bottom of the sixth inning made for a comfortable lead.

Senior pitcher Amanda White completed her shutout in the top of the seventh inning, advancing the Bulldogs to the NCAA Division III World Series.

The Bulldogs face the winner of the other super regional series in the next stage of their postseason run.