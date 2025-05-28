Skip to main content
Sports

Reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers get second shot at closing out Hurricanes in Eastern final

Aaron Beard

Associated Press

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice reacts during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) deflects a shot on goal during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Florida Panthers, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) deflects a shot on goal by Carolina Hurricanes left wing William Carrier (28) during the first period in Game 4 of of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice reacts during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Florida Panthers missed on their first chance to eliminate the Carolina Hurricanes and return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.

Closing out a playoff series isn't easy, even for the reigning Cup champions.

The Panthers are just 4-7 in series-clinching games over the past two seasons entering Wednesday night's visit to Carolina for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. That includes Monday's 3-0 home loss with a chance to sweep the Hurricanes in this round for the second time in three seasons.

Florida is 1-2 in closeout games this year, losing at home to Toronto in Game 6 of a second-round series before winning Game 7 on the road. It is trying to become the ninth franchises in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup Final in three or more consecutive seasons.

The Hurricanes' season-extending win in Game 4 ended a 15-game losing streak in a conference final, a run going back to sweeps in 2009, 2019 and the 2023 loss to Florida.

Trailing 3-1 in this best-of-seven series, Carolina had tied for the NHL lead with 31 regular-season home wins, then went 5-0 in two playoff rounds. But Florida won Games 1 and 2 in Raleigh by a combined 10-2 score, earning its fourth consecutive road win of this postseason and seventh overall.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

