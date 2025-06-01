UTSA sends No. 2 overall seed Texas to losers’ bracket with 9-7 victory in Austin Regional

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 31: UTSA outfielder Mason Lytle (3) and UTSA catcher Lorenzo Morresi (0) high five each other after scoring a run during the NCAA Division I Regional game between Texas Longhorns and UTSA Roadrunners on May 31, 2025, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – James Taussig went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to help UTSA send No. 2 overall seed Texas to the losers’ bracket with a 9-7 come-from-behind victory at the Austin Regional on Saturday night.

Host Texas (43-13) will play No. 3 seed Kansas State in an elimination game Sunday. The winner would have to beat the Roadrunners (46-13) Sunday night and again on Monday to advance to the super regionals.

The Longhorns scored five runs in the third inning off UTSA starter Conor Myles and reliever Connor Kelley to take a 6-1 lead.

Nathan Hodge had a two-run single and Taussig doubled in the final of four runs in the fifth as the Roadrunners pulled within 6-5.

Hodge and Mason Lytle had RBI singles before Garrett Gruell doubled in a run as UTSA scored three more times in the sixth to grab an 8-6 lead.

Rylan Galvan hit a solo homer in the seventh to get the Longhorns within a run, but Taussig delivered a ninth-inning insurance run with a two-out single after Lytle’s one-out double.

Kendall Dove (3-0) got the win with a scoreless fifth inning. Braylon Owens pitched the final four innings and allowed a run on a hit and four walks for his third save.

Max Grubbs (6-2) was saddled with the loss after allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Luke Harrison, who yielded five runs — two earned — in 4 1/3.

