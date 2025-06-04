INSIDE THE RING: Press tour begins for Barrios and Pacquiao

Since last year, there were rumors of a potential showdown between Mario Barrios and the then-retired boxer Manny Pacquiao.

We learned later on that the bout didn’t happen because both sides could not come to an agreement on the fight details.

But that’s all in the past and Barrios and Pacquiao have begun their press tour promoting the showdown.

On July 19, Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) will fight Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The fight will be for Barrios’ WBC World Welterweight championship belt, which will headline the Premier Boxing Champions broadcast, a pay-per-view event.

Over the weekend in Las Vegas, “El Azteca” and “Pacman” met face-to-face for the first time publicly.

KSAT 12 Sports featured a one-on-one interview with Barrios during KSAT Sports Now.

