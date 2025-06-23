Rebuilding Pac-12 reaches deal with CBS for its football and men's basketball games

FILE - The Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

The Pac-12 struck a media-rights deal with CBS on Monday that sets up the network to broadcast a minimum of four football and men's basketball games per season on its main network and provide a cable and streaming presence for the reconfigured league from 2026-31.

Financial details of the new deal were not disclosed. Conference Commissioner Teresa Gould called it a “transformational partnership” that allows the Pac-12 to grow when it starts as a remodeled league in 2026-27.

An inability to secure a media deal is what nearly cratered the league in 2023, with all but Oregon State and Washington State departing for the Big 12, Atlantic Coast and Big Ten Conferences.

The Pac-12 already had deals in place to put all of the two remaining teams' football games on the CW, ESPN and CBS for the upcoming season.

The new deal with what the league calls its “primary long-term media partner” kicks in the next season, when Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and San Diego State will join the Pac-12 in all sports, with Gonzaga joining in everything but football.

The Pac-12 needs to add another football program to reach the minimum eight teams necessary to be in the Football Bowl Subdivision and, thus, the College Football Playoff. Multiple reports say Texas State has emerged as the top candidate.

Under the new deal, CBS will broadcast at least three regular-season football and men's basketball games per season, along with the championship games for both sports. The league also will have what it called a “consistent regular-season presence” on the cable CBS Sports Network.

Details are still being finalized as Pac-12 media negotiator, Octagon, works on finding additional media partners for the league.

