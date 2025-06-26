Harlan’s Tate Taylor awarded 2024-25 Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year

SAN ANTONIO – Harlan High School’s Tate Taylor was named the 2024-25 Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year on Thursday.

Taylor was awarded the national honor after setting a new national record in the 100-meter dash for high school boys’ track and field.

The Harlan community gathered early Thursday morning at the high school track to surprise Taylor with the award.

Friends and family couldn’t wait to take photos and share the moment with Taylor, which he said he truly appreciated.

“I was very surprised because I didn’t expect that many people to be there,” Taylor said. “I thought it was going to be some family members and a few other friends, but it was a big crowd, and I was very grateful.”

Taylor is entering his senior year and could run at the college level or start his professional career next year.