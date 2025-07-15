Former San Antonio high school baseball players selected on Day 2 of MLB Draft

SAN ANTONIO – Three former high school athletes from the San Antonio area were selected on the second day of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
The players include Anthony Silva, Carson Laws and Jalin Flores.
The St. Louis Cardinals picked former Brandeis Bronco Jaylin Flores in the 11th round of the draft.
this was in the Cards 🐦#HookEm | @young_jflow | @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/LkuTgkDgJk— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) July 14, 2025
Two former Clark Cougars, Texas Christian University’s Anthony Silva and Texas State’s Carson Laws, were selected in the 14th round.
The Cleveland Guardians snagged Silva, and the Miami Marlins picked Laws.
The Guardians got a good one!— TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) July 14, 2025
Anthony Silva is the @CleGuardians 14th round pick! pic.twitter.com/3XMD3GrFQa
Laws is taking his talents to South Beach!#EatEmUp #SlamMarcos | @CarsonLaws03 | @Marlins pic.twitter.com/aAOXP9zjqZ— Texas State Baseball (@TxStateBaseball) July 14, 2025
The KSAT 12 Sports Team will keep you updated on any more San Antonio natives who may sign as undrafted free agents in the coming days.
Related coverage on KSAT