Former San Antonio high school baseball players selected on Day 2 of MLB Draft

SAN ANTONIO – Three former high school athletes from the San Antonio area were selected on the second day of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

The players include Anthony Silva, Carson Laws and Jalin Flores.

The St. Louis Cardinals picked former Brandeis Bronco Jaylin Flores in the 11th round of the draft.

Two former Clark Cougars, Texas Christian University’s Anthony Silva and Texas State’s Carson Laws, were selected in the 14th round.

The Cleveland Guardians snagged Silva, and the Miami Marlins picked Laws.

The Guardians got a good one!



Anthony Silva is the @CleGuardians 14th round pick!

The KSAT 12 Sports Team will keep you updated on any more San Antonio natives who may sign as undrafted free agents in the coming days.

