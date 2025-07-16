Marion HS hires Joel Call as new head football coach

MARION, Texas – Joel Call spent 20 years with the Judson Rockets, his alma mater, before moving to Marion High School to fill the head coaching position.

“It’s been awesome. ... What fired me up about this place is the community involvement,” Call told KSAT 12 Sports on Monday morning.

Call said he has learned a lot from his time at Judson but is ready to take on the responsibilities as head coach and build the Bulldogs’ football program.

“We just want to make sure that we handle ourselves in the right way and make them proud and continue to be proud of what we’re doing,” Call said.

Marion finished last season after making it to the second round of the playoffs, losing 56-28 to the Goliad Tigers.

Dave Campbell’s preseason rankings have them finishing second in the district with hopes of playoff contention.

“Coach Call brings a wealth of experience in both coaching and athletics administration,” the district wrote in a Facebook post. “We are excited to welcome him and confident in his ability to elevate our program.”

The Bulldogs start the 2025 season with a home game at 7 p.m. on August 29 against the Stockdale Brahmas.

