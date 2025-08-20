Meet the food artist behind the Spurs’ mouthwatering 2025-26 schedule release video

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs unveiled their 2025-26 NBA season schedule with a creative twist, tapping Australian food artist Laleh Mohmedi to craft a unique video featuring all 30 NBA team logos made entirely from food.

Mohmedi is renowned for her Disney character food art on Instagram and brought her culinary creativity to NBA social media feeds for the first time in her career.

Mohmedi, who boasts over 338,000 Instagram followers, began her journey by creating playful, edible masterpieces for her son, Jacob, turning everyday meals into intricate designs.

Her talent caught the attention of the Spurs, who enlisted her to design logos for every NBA team on their schedule, from the Dallas Mavericks to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The video, released Aug. 14, highlights key matchups, like the Spurs’ season opener against the Mavericks on Oct. 22 and their Christmas Day clash with the Thunder, all showcased through Mohmedi’s edible art.

“I have no idea about basketball, I’m not a sporty person,” Mohmedi said in an interview with KSAT 12 Sports. “But they contacted me via my email and asked if I would be interested in working with them.”

“I told my son, and he was like, ‘Mom, you have to do this. You would be the coolest mom if you do that.’ So, I said yes and that was it,” Mohmedi said. “I had to make 30 of the NBA logos.”

The video has garnered widespread praise on social media, with fans marveling at Mohmedi’s detailed creations, like the Spurs’ iconic logo crafted from raisins.

