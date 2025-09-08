Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leena Garcia, Holy Cross High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leena Garcia of Holy Cross High School.

Leena is the captain and a two-year starter on the varsity volleyball team and a four-year starter and two-year captain on the varsity softball team as a third baseman.

She was named All-State and All-Tournament in the TAPPS Softball State Tournament two years in a row. She was also named Second-Team All-District in volleyball.

Leena is the Vice President of the Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, the co-founder of the Women’s Ministry Group, co-editor of the student newspaper and a student ambassador. She maintains a 3.9 GPA and is ranked 16th in her class.

Leena plans to attend college and major in behavioral neuroscience.

Make sure to check out our interview with our latest Scholar Athlete of the Week, streaming every Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. during KSAT Sports Now live on KSAT Plus.