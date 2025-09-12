UTSA, UIW Hometown Showdown heads to Alamodome on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Last weekend, over 45,000 fans were present for the third-largest crowd attendance in UTSA football history.

It was the Texas State fans who walked out enjoying the victory. Could the UTSA fans sitting on the home side see the same thing happen again with the Cardinals?

On Saturday, UTSA will host Incarnate Word for only the second time in program history. UTSA has dropped their first two games of 2025 while UIW is entering with a 1-1 record and coming off their bye week.

Check out some of the game previews streamed during KSAT Sports Now in the video player above.

