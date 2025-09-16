Arsenal's Dowman could become youngest Champions League player and Madrid targets milestones

Arsenal's Max Dowman acknowledges the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Arsenal winger Max Dowman could become the youngest player in Champions League history if he features at Athletic Bilbao when the new-look format returns on Tuesday.

Dowman, who became the second-youngest Premier League player last month, is 15 years, 259 days old. He was on the bench for the match in Spain and could come on as a substitute.

This is the second season of the league phase format with 36 teams playing eight different opponents on a weighted schedule through January, and ranked in a single-standings table. The first round is spread over three days this week.

Record 15-time champion Real Madrid hosts Marseille and needs just one win and two goals to become the first team to reach the respective landmarks of 200 wins and 700 goals.

Madrid has beaten Marseille on all four previous occasions they have met in Europe’s elite competition.

Belgian champion Union Saint-Gilloise makes its Champions League debut across the border at PSV Eindhoven, and Qarabag faces a lengthy trip to Benfica. Tottenham will host Villarreal.

New Juventus signing Jonathan David has seven goals in his last nine matches in the league and he and the Bianconeri will welcome Borussia Dortmund.

The top eight teams advance to the round of 16. The next 16 teams enter a two-leg playoff, with eight advancing.

