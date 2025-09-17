DC Council gives final approval to the Washington Commanders' return to the RFK Stadium site

RFK Stadium, the onetime home of the Washington Commanders football team, the Washington Senators and Washington Nationals baseball teams, and the D.C. United soccer team is being torn down, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – The Washington Commanders’ plan to return to the site of their former home at RFK Stadium cleared its final hurdle with the local legislature Wednesday when the District of Columbia Council approved the legislation.

The bill passed by an 11-2 vote and can now be sent to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who negotiated the original plan with Commanders owner Josh Harris in April.

“This is the final step in securing our future at the new RFK Stadium,” Bowser, a Democrat, said on social media following the vote. “Our businesses, our people, our project. Now, let’s get to work.”

Shortly before the vote, the Commanders expressed concern with what they described as ”last-minute new demands" from the Council, according to a letter to the Council from team president Mark Clouse, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

When the Council voted Wednesday, most of the proposed amendments were rejected — and the team gave no indication of any lingering issues.

“Today is a historic day for D.C., the Commanders organization, and our fans. With the Council’s approval, we can now move forward on the transformative RFK project that will bring lasting economic growth for our city," Harris said. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and collaboration between Mayor Bowser, Chairman (Phil) Mendelson, the Council and the countless community, business and labor leaders whose voices and input helped shape the process every step of the way.”

The Commanders currently play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, but aim to open a new venue in 2030.

The ownership group led by Harris considered locations in Washington, Maryland and Virginia after buying the team from Dan Snyder in 2022. Congress passed a bill transferring the RFK Stadium land to the city that was signed by then-President Joe Biden in early January.

That paved the way for making it possible to replace the old stadium with a mixed-use development, including the new venue for the Commanders. The Council gave preliminary approval to the plan last month, but one more vote was required. That was Wednesday.

“We are deeply grateful for the warm return to the District and the center of the DMV, and look forward to officially bringing the team back to its spiritual home in 2030,” Harris said.

