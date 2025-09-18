Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jayden Olivarez, Holy Cross High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jayden Olivarez of Holy Cross High School.

Jayden is a member of the varsity football and baseball teams and runs track and field. He’s a member of the TAPPS 4A boy’s state champion track team and part of the state champion mile relay team.

Jayden is the president of the Student Council and a member of the Robotics Team and the National Honor Society.

He maintains a 4.10 grade point average and is ranked fourth in his class. Jayden plans to run track in college and study pre-med.

Make sure to check out our interview with our latest Scholar Athlete of the Week, streaming every Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. during KSAT Sports Now live on KSAT Plus.