Bengals-Vikings game highlights friendly Chase-Jefferson rivalry for NFL pass-catching superiority

EAGAN, Minn. – Ja'Marr Chase was asked this week if he felt emboldened enough to use Justin Jefferson's signature touchdown celebration should he score for Cincinnati in Minnesota's stadium, and the Bengals star had no hesitation in stating his desire to taunt his Vikings counterpart.

“If he doesn't want me to do it,” Chase said, “then I'm going to do it now purposely.”

Jefferson introduced the NFL to “The Griddy” as a rookie in 2020, the leg-hopping, arm-swinging, eye-circling dance he does as an ode to his home state. Chase actually picked it up first from a childhood friend and showed it to Jefferson and the rest of the team when they were together at LSU.

Now they're friendly rivals of sorts, jockeying for unofficial position as the league's best pass-catcher. Their teams will meet on Sunday for just the third time, playing in opposite conferences. The Bengals won the first two games, both at home in overtime by 27-24 margins.

“Who knows what I’ll do when I get in the end zone? Maybe I might get a fine this week. Who knows?” Chase said.

Over the four-plus seasons since Chase was drafted by Cincinnati with the fifth overall pick in 2021, Jefferson has the most receiving yards (6,157) in the league with Chase (5,616) three spots behind him. Jefferson has the fifth-most receptions (414), and Chase is sixth (411). Last year, Chase won the receiving triple crown by leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns while joining Jefferson on the Associated Press All-Pro team. Not that sharing such an honor made much of a ripple in their relationship.

“I just think we’re immune to it. We expect it from each other," Chase said. "We’ve been pushing each other for so long.”

With Jefferson and Chase and a whole bunch of other future pros, LSU won the College Football Playoff national championship in the 2019 season. Their quarterback, of course, was Joe Burrow, who became the first overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Bengals. Jefferson went 22nd.

Burrow just had toe surgery and won't get to catch up on the field this weekend with Jefferson, leaving Chase to lead the way for backup Jake Browning. Jefferson knows all about that type of turnover, with Carson Wentz stepping in this week after J.J. McCarthy sprained his ankle. Wentz will be the seventh different quarterback to start for the Vikings in the last 30 regular-season games.

Those absences will make the Chase-Jefferson competition more than just a sideshow.

“It’s always extra when you have a player like that that’s top in the league just as well as I am,” said Jefferson, who has just seven catches for 125 yards through two games. “Of course that competitive aspect is there, but at the end of the day, it’s about our team and it’s about winning. So as long as those two things are done, then I'm happy leaving that building.”

Vikings unsure, again, if Darrisaw will play

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw was listed as questionable by the Vikings for the game after being ruled out ahead of time last week, raising hope of his return from reconstructive knee surgery. Both the team and the player have made clear in this case that the weekly decisions have been collaborative and not simply a matter of the coaching and medical staffs exercising caution.

Darrisaw's unorthodox stance puts his legs lower to the turf, which he acknowledged on Friday might put more stress on his knee. He said he's comfortable wearing a brace, but in the overall picture of his agility, confidence and strength he hasn't been quite there yet to declare himself back. Darrisaw said he feels like his status for the game on Sunday is truly a 50-50 situation.

“I’ve just got to trust my body, really be smart with it. It’s early in the year. When I’m ready, I know I’ll be ready, and I’ll be back out there,” he said.

Left tackle Justin Skule and center Ryan Kelly were both ruled out with concussions, though each player returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis. If Darrisaw is again inactive, the Vikings would likely start either Blake Brandel or Walter Rouse with Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson looming on the other side.

The Vikings also listed safety Harrison Smith and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel as questionable to play. Van Ginkel (concussion) sat out the last game. Smith has yet to play this season, working his way back from a personal health matter.

