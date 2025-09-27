NFL eyes Asia as next destination as it bolsters its ties with Dublin

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with his name written in Irish on his shirt, walks onto the field during NFL football practice, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, ahead of their game against Minnesota Vikings in Dublin. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

DUBLIN – The NFL wants to expand its slate of international games to Asia, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday without specifying any countries.

Goodell’s comment at an event in Dublin could indicate the league is ready to stage a game in the Middle East and it comes a day after announcing that Rio de Janeiro will join the list of international hosts in 2026.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings play in Ireland's first regular-season game — and Goodell said he has no doubt there will be more in Dublin.

Sunday's game at Croke Park is the second of seven international games this season, and in 2026 Australia will host a regular-season game for the first time.

“I think our next step after Australia would be probably moving into Asia,” Goodell said. “That’s a continent we’d like to be playing in. We are serious about being a global sport. We would like to get to 16 games so everyone is playing one game a year internationally.”

A league spokesman declined to comment on which Asian countries the NFL is considering.

Middle East?

The NFL has already scouted locations in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to hold a game.

Saudi Arabia would likely be in the mix, too.

The oil-rich kingdom is set to host a flag football tournament next year featuring Tom Brady and active players including Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb and Christian McCaffrey.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is partnering with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, to promote the event.

Saudi Arabia has spent massively on global sports in recent years. FIFA confirmed last year that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup in men’s soccer.

Return to Dublin

The agreement in Ireland is one game followed by an evaluation period, but Goodell said Saturday he’s optimistic it won’t be one and done.

“We never like to say whether we’re coming back until we finish the first one, so let’s talk about it Monday. But I have no doubt this is going to be incredibly successful,” Goodell said at a fan event.

“I also have no doubt that we’ll be back.”

The Gaelic Athletic Association, which owns Croke Park, has already said it hopes it won't be a "one-off.” And the Irish government, which allocated up to 9.95 million euros ($11.7 million) to support Sunday's game, has said it is interested in more games.

Dublin already hosts a college football game each season at Aviva Stadium.

Irish weather says hello

After a couple of pleasant days, the rain returned Saturday.

Even a border collie security dog at an NFL fan event at Dublin Castle was wearing a rain jacket.

“Just typical September — you get four seasons in a day," local college student Liam Saunderson said at the event after giving up trying to register for an app that would have allowed him to kick field goals at the mini-field the NFL built. "Tomorrow is supposed to be good.”

The Irish Meteorological Service expects Sunday to be “mainly dry with sunshine” after morning showers. The temperature should be around 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 degrees Celsius).

Irish weather can be unpredictable, but Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz said he's not stressed.

“Growing up in North Dakota, I've played in any weather. That doesn't really intimidate me in that capacity,” he said Friday at a press conference.

