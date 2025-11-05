UIW uses ‘Space Jam’ magic to upset Lamar, snap skid

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday night, before the University of the Incarnate Word hosted the then-Southland Conference-leading Lamar Cardinals, head coach Clint Killough drew upon his motivational playbook for a UIW team, which was stuck on a four-game conference losing streak.

Killough screened the original “Space Jam” for his players and had the entire squad touch a metaphorical football — a nod to the film’s iconic “secret stuff” — to help them “get their powers back.”

“It was just a good, good scene,” said UIW redshirt freshman quarterback EJ Colson. “When we were watching film after, we were just talking about how we gotta get our superpowers back.”

“We knew what it meant touching the ball, and apparently some magic was on that ball because we came out and balled out,” said Cardinals redshirt senior wide receiver Jalen Walthall.

The tactic paid off in a 24-17 upset victory over Lamar Saturday, fueled by a stout defensive effort and efficient offense.

“They just went in there with a confidence,” Killough said of the Cardinals’ winning performance on Saturday. “You got to get your powers back, and then you just go do what you do. And that’s what we did.”

Next up for UIW is a road matchup against Northwestern State at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Demons have faced Power Four foes Minnesota and Cincinnati this season, but enter with an overall record of 1-8.

