‘SportsCenter’ lands at UTSA ahead of Roadrunners’ showdown against Tulane at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an exciting Thursday on the UTSA Main Campus ahead of the Roadrunners’ showdown at the Alamodome.

The Roadrunners will take on the Tulane Green Wave, but before kickoff, there’s a pregame party with ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

The show is taping on the Main Campus on Thursday afternoon with students and fans gathered on the Rowdy Lawn.

ESPN anchor Matt Barrie joined KSAT’s RJ Marquez ahead of the taping for a live interview, where he said the national spotlight on UTSA has been a long time coming.

“I think UTSA is one of those places that has deserved national attention for a while, so we’re happy to bring that to them today,” Barrie said.

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor will join Barrie for a live interview early in the broadcast.

“When you look at Coach Traylor, he understands the great state of Texas,” Barrie said of Traylor ahead of the interview. “He understands what it takes to win. He understands what kind of talent you need at certain levels to win. And he’s done that here. This team’s talented now.”

The Roadrunners (3-4, 1-2 AAC) take on Tulane (6-1, 3-0 AAC) at the Alamodome at 6:30 p.m. The game will air live on ESPN.

UTSA comes into the game after a loss to North Texas last Saturday, where the Roadrunners fell 55-17.

Tulane comes to San Antonio on a three-game win streak and sits second in the American Athletic Conference standings.