Scholar Athlete of the Week: Isela Martinez, Center Point High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete CENTER POINT, Texas – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Isela Martinez of Center Point High School.
Martinez is the team captain and four-year member of the varsity volleyball team where she was named to the Academic All-District team.
She’s also a four-year member of the varsity basketball team and three-year member of the varsity soccer team. Martinez is also the President of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and a member of the National Honor Society.
Martinez was also crowned homecoming queen. She performs community service through Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, Growing Gourmet Class and a local food bank.
She maintains a 3.7 grade point average and is ranked twelfth in her class.
Martinez plans to attend Texas State University and become a social worker.
