Skip to main content
Clear icon
50º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Lawsuit: Spurs icon David Robinson accuses business partner of diverting more than $34 million
3 people on the run after robbery at La Cantera’s Louis Vuitton store, SAPD says
Erik Cantu taken into custody in Bexar County courtroom on past evading arrest cases, BCSO says
SAPD: San Antonio woman arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with 5 children in vehicle
Trump levels political attack on Rob Reiner in inflammatory post after his killing
Veteran-owned barbecue restaurant in Medical Center announces closure
Bexar County Medical Examiner seeks public’s help to identify man’s body found on West Side
Light rain possible tomorrow night through Wednesday morning

Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Isela Martinez, Center Point High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

CENTER POINT, Texas – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Isela Martinez of Center Point High School.

Martinez is the team captain and four-year member of the varsity volleyball team where she was named to the Academic All-District team.

She’s also a four-year member of the varsity basketball team and three-year member of the varsity soccer team. Martinez is also the President of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and a member of the National Honor Society.

Martinez was also crowned homecoming queen. She performs community service through Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, Growing Gourmet Class and a local food bank.

She maintains a 3.7 grade point average and is ranked twelfth in her class.

Martinez plans to attend Texas State University and become a social worker.

More recent Big Game Coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos