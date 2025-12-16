Scholar Athlete of the Week: Isela Martinez, Center Point High School

CENTER POINT, Texas – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Isela Martinez of Center Point High School.

Martinez is the team captain and four-year member of the varsity volleyball team where she was named to the Academic All-District team.

She’s also a four-year member of the varsity basketball team and three-year member of the varsity soccer team. Martinez is also the President of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and a member of the National Honor Society.

Martinez was also crowned homecoming queen. She performs community service through Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, Growing Gourmet Class and a local food bank.

She maintains a 3.7 grade point average and is ranked twelfth in her class.

Martinez plans to attend Texas State University and become a social worker.

