Ravens' Lamar Jackson forced out of game against Patriots with a back injury Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
BALTIMORE – Lamar Jackson is injured again.
The star quarterback left Baltimore's game against the New England Patriots late in the second quarter with a back issue. The two-time MVP looked uncomfortable getting up after a run up the middle, and NBC cameras showed an exasperated Jackson heading down the hallway.
Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson. The Ravens and Patriots were tied at 10 at the half, and Jackson remained out when Baltimore's offense took the field for the first time in the third quarter.
He was ruled out later in that period.
Jackson missed three games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and since returning from that he's been listed with knee, ankle and toe problems as well as an illness that caused him to miss a practice this week.
___
AP NFL:
https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says ▶ 0:58 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record ▶ 0:53 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays ▶ 1:08 Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program ▶ 0:56 Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says ▶ 0:50 Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree ▶ 1:52 West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead ▶ 1:14 Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop ▶ 0:20 Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend ▶ 1:00 H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end ▶ 1:16 Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide ▶ 1:18 San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash ▶ 0:45 Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:14 Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say ▶ 0:50 Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM ▶ 1:55 BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD ▶ 0:20 Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says ▶ 1:46 Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. ▶ 0:50 Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID ▶ 0:35 Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium ▶ 1:04 Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium Previous photo Next photo