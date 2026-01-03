Spurs guard Devin Vassell diagnosed with left adductor strain, team says

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, left, drives the lane past Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson in the first half of an NBA Cup basketball gam,e Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs revealed test results of an injury to a key piece of their starting lineup on Friday.

Results from an MRI showed guard Devin Vassell suffered a left adductor strain, the team announced. Vassell was injured in the Spurs’ Monday night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Recommended Videos

According to the National Institutes of Health, an adductor strain is considered “one of the most common soft tissue injuries in athletes.”

In a news release, the team did not disclose how long the injury may or may not keep Vassell off the court.

During Monday’s game, Vassell scored seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in 30 minutes of action.

After starting the first 32 games of the Spurs’ season, Vassell did not suit up in their New Year’s Eve win against the New York Knicks. In Vassell’s place, forward Julian Champagnie made a franchise-record 11 3-points en route to a career-high 36 points in the Spurs win.

Elsewhere on the injury front, center Victor Wembanyama will miss Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis after he hyperextended his left knee in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game versus the Knicks.

An MRI on Wembanyama’s knee showed no ligament damage to his knee. His injury status is considered day-to-day.

Vassell, who was drafted 11th overall by the Spurs in 2020, is averaging 15 points, four rebounds and 2.4 assists so far this season.

More recent Spurs coverage on KSAT: