UTSA tops Charlotte 69-63, improves to 3-0 in conference play

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA women’s basketball defeated conference rival Charlotte 69-63 on Sunday at the Convocation Center.

Trailing by two with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Roadrunners (8-6, 3-0 American) rallied behind key baskets down the stretch. Cheyenne Rowe scored in the paint to tie the game, helping spark the late comeback.

Charlotte (8-9, 2-2 American) responded with a jumper from Taliah Cornish with three minutes remaining, keeping the game tight.

With the score tied at 62 late in the fourth quarter, UTSA point guard Ereauna Hardaway hit a midrange jumper to give the Roadrunners the lead.

UTSA held on in the final moments to secure the six-point win.

“They just keep finding ways to mold themselves into what they need to be,” UTSA coach Karen Aston said. “I still think there’s a huge ceiling that we haven’t hit at all because of our youth.”

The Roadrunners extended their winning streak to three games with the victory.

UTSA will travel to Florida next week for a two-game road trip against South Florida and Florida Atlantic.