Real Madrid replaces coach Xabi Alonso with B team manager Álvaro Arbeloa

MADRID – Real Madrid replaced coach Xabi Alonso with B team manager Álvaro Arbeloa on Monday.

Madrid said in a statement that Alonso left by mutual agreement.

The announcement came a day after Madrid lost to Barcelona 3-2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. It ended a tumultuous stint that lasted less than eight months for the former Madrid and Spain midfielder.

“Real Madrid wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end,” Madrid said. “Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.”

The club thanked Alonso and his coaching staff for “their hard work and dedication throughout this time and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

Alonso was under pressure as the team struggled to play well under his command. He had spats with players such as Vinícius Júnior and widespread media reports said he'd lost the locker room.

Madrid trails Barcelona by four points at the halfway point of La Liga.

Like Alonso, Arbeloa is a former player of the Spanish powerhouse, helping it win eight titles from 2009-16, including two European Cups and one Spanish league. Arbeloa also helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

He had been coaching the B team since June. He had also coached youth teams at the club.

Alonso arrived in May with high expectations and a contract to June 2028. He led Bayer Leverkusen to an unprecedented German league and cup double in his first full season after taking over the team when it was in the Bundesliga relegation zone the season before.

As a midfielder, Alonso won six titles with Madrid from 2009-14 and a World Cup and Euros champion teammate of Arbeloa's.

