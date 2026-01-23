Texas QB Arch Manning has ‘minor’ foot surgery but should return for spring practice

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas quarterback Arch Manning had foot surgery this week and will be limited in off-season workouts, the school announced Friday. He is expected to return for spring practice.

Texas officials called the procedure “minor” and said it was a “preventative measure to address a previous injury.” The school provided no other details.

Manning passed for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 10 touchdowns last season, his first as the Longhorns’ full-time starter.

Texas was the preseason No. 1 and finished ranked No. 12. The Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff and went 10-3 with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan that included Manning’s 60-yard game-clinching touchdown run.

