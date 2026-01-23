Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Texas QB Arch Manning has ‘minor’ foot surgery but should return for spring practice

Associated Press

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz, 2025 Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas quarterback Arch Manning had foot surgery this week and will be limited in off-season workouts, the school announced Friday. He is expected to return for spring practice.

Texas officials called the procedure “minor” and said it was a “preventative measure to address a previous injury.” The school provided no other details.

Recommended Videos

Manning passed for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 10 touchdowns last season, his first as the Longhorns’ full-time starter.

Texas was the preseason No. 1 and finished ranked No. 12. The Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff and went 10-3 with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan that included Manning’s 60-yard game-clinching touchdown run.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos