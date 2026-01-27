Skip to main content
RECAP: O’Connor takes down Sotomayor, Johnson beats Clark

KSAT’s Ashley Gonzalez recaps local boys, girls high school basketball from Saturday

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Regardless of rain, shine or winter weather, high school basketball continues as scheduled.

O’Connor took down Sotomayor, 77-59 and Johnson cruised past Clark, 70-30.

Check out this week’s Big Game Coverage recap in the video player above.

