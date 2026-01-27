RECAP: O’Connor takes down Sotomayor, Johnson beats Clark KSAT’s Ashley Gonzalez recaps local boys, girls high school basketball from Saturday SAN ANTONIO – Regardless of rain, shine or winter weather, high school basketball continues as scheduled.
O’Connor took down Sotomayor, 77-59 and Johnson cruised past Clark, 70-30.
Check out this week’s Big Game Coverage recap in the video player above.
About the Author Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
