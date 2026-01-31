Spurs’ Saturday tipoff in Charlotte shifted earlier to avoid winter weather

(Nell Redmond, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, blocks shot of Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As another winter storm threatens to blanket the southeast with snow this weekend, the NBA announced the San Antonio Spurs’ Saturday match against the Hornets will shift earlier.

The Spurs will now face Charlotte at 11 a.m. Central inside the Spectrum Center. The game will stream live on Amazon Prime Video.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing Friday night in the Charlotte area. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-20’s with snow expected throughout the day.

San Antonio was originally scheduled to face the Hornets at 2 p.m. Saturday, but pushed earlier in advance of the worsening conditions.

The Spurs flew out to Charlotte late Friday morning and had practice shortly after arriving.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first this season between the two clubs.

San Antonio is coming off a 111-99 win over the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday night.

The Spurs are currently second in the Western Conference standings with a 32-15 record.

The Hornets have won five in a row entering Saturday’s game with the Spurs.

Charlotte is currently 21-28 and two-and-a-half games behind the Chicago Bulls for the tenth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

