Spurs’ game vs. Magic delayed further amid additional travel complications

ATLANTA – The NBA has further delayed the San Antonio Spurs’ home game against the Orlando Magic after the team experienced additional travel complications.

The Spurs (32-16) are now expected to take on the Magic (25-22) at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Frost Bank Center. The game will still air locally on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.

The game was delayed a second time after the team’s charter plane had minor equipment issues, according to a team spokesperson, and was forced to divert to Atlanta.

It was originally pushed back due to a heavy snowstorm that shut down Charlotte Douglas International Airport following the Spurs’ road game against the Hornets, which resulted in a 111-106 loss.

The Spurs spent the night on the road at a Charlotte hotel before taking off Sunday morning.

The Magic are already in San Antonio, while the Spurs have departed Atlanta, so no further delays are expected.

