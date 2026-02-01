Spurs stuck in Charlotte overnight due to snowstorm, NBA says Sunday’s game vs. Magic delayed San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, passes the ball around Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NBA has shifted the San Antonio Spurs’ Sunday game back after the team got stuck Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Spurs will now face the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. inside the Frost Bank Center. The game will still air locally on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.
The announcement comes after a heavy snowstorm shut down Charlotte Douglas International Airport, forcing the Spurs to spend Saturday night on the road.
The Spurs’ game Saturday against the Hornets, which
resulted in a 111-106 loss, was moved from 2 p.m. to 11 a.m. in an attempt to avoid the storm.
However, the team was not able to take off after conditions worsened and airport closures forced the team to spend another night on the road.
A team spokesperson confirmed the Spurs returned to a local hotel for an overnight stay as flights remained grounded.
If travel remains impossible, the team said further schedule adjustments could follow.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
Hundreds protest in downtown San Antonio as part of nationwide day of action against ICE ▶ 0:45 Hundreds protest in downtown San Antonio as part of nationwide day of action against ICE Remember to protect your pets and plants during cold weather temps this weekend ▶ 0:58 Remember to protect your pets and plants during cold weather temps this weekend Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:34 Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community ▶ 1:06 San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns to Frost Bank Center ▶ 0:57 San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns to Frost Bank Center Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday ▶ 0:58 Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday Culinary students, instructors & volunteers prep for Cowboy Breakfast ▶ 0:36 Culinary students, instructors & volunteers prep for Cowboy Breakfast Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets ▶ 1:08 Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets Flight aborts takeoff, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport ▶ 0:19 Flight aborts takeoff, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters ▶ 2:55 KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility ▶ 3:04 KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility ▶ 0:56 Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less ▶ 1:06 VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court ▶ 0:44 San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley ▶ 0:36 Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center ▶ 1:00 Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower ▶ 0:28 UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ ▶ 2:19 Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ East Side group receives $250,000 grant to prevent youth crime through community engagement ▶ 0:44 East Side group receives $250,000 grant to prevent youth crime through community engagement San Antonio councilwoman gets probation, lower charge in DWI case plea deal ▶ 1:15 San Antonio councilwoman gets probation, lower charge in DWI case plea deal Man sprays unknown substance toward Rep. Ilhan Omar ▶ 0:55 Man sprays unknown substance toward Rep. Ilhan Omar NASA aircraft makes belly landing at airport in Houston ▶ 0:28 NASA aircraft makes belly landing at airport in Houston 200+ blood donation appointments canceled, missed due to winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 0:52 200+ blood donation appointments canceled, missed due to winter storm in San Antonio Is your TikTok not working properly? Here's what you should know ▶ 1:25 Is your TikTok not working properly? Here's what you should know Gov. Greg Abbott adds Bexar County to disaster declaration during winter weather ▶ 0:46 Gov. Greg Abbott adds Bexar County to disaster declaration during winter weather Previous photo Next photo