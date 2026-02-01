Spurs stuck in Charlotte overnight due to snowstorm, NBA says Sunday’s game vs. Magic delayed

(John Raoux, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NBA has shifted the San Antonio Spurs’ Sunday game back after the team got stuck Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Spurs will now face the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. inside the Frost Bank Center. The game will still air locally on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.

The announcement comes after a heavy snowstorm shut down Charlotte Douglas International Airport, forcing the Spurs to spend Saturday night on the road.

The Spurs’ game Saturday against the Hornets, which resulted in a 111-106 loss, was moved from 2 p.m. to 11 a.m. in an attempt to avoid the storm.

However, the team was not able to take off after conditions worsened and airport closures forced the team to spend another night on the road.

A team spokesperson confirmed the Spurs returned to a local hotel for an overnight stay as flights remained grounded.

If travel remains impossible, the team said further schedule adjustments could follow.

