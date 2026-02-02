NFL says it will look into Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's association with Jeffrey Epstein FILE - New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch arrives for NFL owners meetings, in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) SAN JOSE, Calif. – The NFL will look into New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and his association with Jeffrey Epstein after his name showed up more than 400 times in files released by the U.S. Justice Department regarding Epstein.
“Absolutely we will look at all the facts,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday. "We’ll look at the context of those and try to understand that. We’ll look at how that falls under the (league personal conduct) policy. I think we’ll take one step at a time. Let’s get the facts first.”
Tisch said last week he knew Epstein and that they “exchanged emails about adult women” and “discussed movies, philanthropy and investments.” But Tisch, 76, denied going to Epstein’s island and was never charged in the investigation.
Epstein
killed himself in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.
The documents were disclosed under
the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.
