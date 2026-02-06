Skip to main content
Sports

New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens makes history for Smithson Valley Rangers

Gibbens will play in Super Bowl LX

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens is the first Smithson Valley Ranger to make it to the Super Bowl.

“It’s exciting not only for Jack and his family, and a tribute to him and his career, but it’s inspiring to our players here,” said Rangers head football coach Larry Hill. “He’s been such a great role model for them.”

Gibbens is one of two current Rangers in the NFL, joining Carolina Panthers defensive back Tre’von Moehrig.

Both players are on a poster inside the Rangers fieldhouse along with Rangers who are currently playing at the collegiate level. Gibbens and Moehrig are at the top of that picture — and for good reason.

“It’s something for those guys (current Smithson Valley football players) to walk by and see and look at every day, and maybe aspire to that,” Hill said.

Gibbens is in his fourth NFL season and first year with the Patriots.

The New England Patriots will play the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

