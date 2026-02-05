San Antonio’s prized student-athletes celebrate National Signing Day for Class of 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Student-athletes across the 210 area code signed their financial aid agreements, formerly known as National Letters of Intent, on Wednesday’s National Signing Day to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

At Johnson High School, 11 athletes locked in their commitments.

The Jaguars’ softball team was well represented with four signees.

“I’ve been waiting for this day ever since I saw my sister sign to McMurry University back in 2018,” said Johnson senior pitcher Mackenzie Morgan. “I’ve been waiting for this day for years.”

Johnson’s girls’ basketball team had three players signing.

“Our program’s really good, and we’ve all grown to play the game of basketball together and I think this is very exciting for us three,” said Jaguars senior point guard Latisha Ornelas.

“It means the world to me that I get to share this experience with those that I love, people that are going to cheer me on, and that will hopefully get to see me play at the next level,” said Johnson senior forward and 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Sara McFarlin.

The Jaguars’ golf, baseball and track and field programs each had one athlete put pen to paper.

The softball signees were:

Cadance Lagasse to Lake Erie College

Emily Kaman to Biola University

Alexis Perez to Western Texas College

Mackenzie Morgan to Prairie View A&M

The girls’ basketball signees included:

Mackenzie Donald to Grayson College

Sara McFarlin to Schreiner University

Other Johnson signees:

Ella Pilgrim (golf) to Fort Lewis College

Cade Pantuso (baseball) to Hill Junior College

Aniyah Gill (track and field) to Dallas Baptist University

Right down the road at San Antonio Christian School, the Lions had two of their top athletes take center stage for National Signing Day.

Senior offensive tackle Elijah Brown is Ivy League bound and will play center for the Yale Bulldogs next season.

“It’s incredible. I woke up and it’s like it’s nothing I’ve ever felt before,” said Brown. “Everybody telling me congratulations and calling me Mr. Yale and what not. It’s a really cool experience.”

“It’s really just a culmination of all the work I put in over the last five, six years to get to this point. It’s a really big moment for me and my family, because everything I’ve ever done has worked up to this exact moment.”

Lions senior pitcher Brianna Vick is headed out east to join the program at Hofstra University.

“It’s been a very long journey through softball,” said Vick. “I’ve done this since I was very little and have traveled everywhere for it. Signing Day is super exciting.”

Over at LEE High School, there were a big group of signees:

Elizabeth Earl (softball) to Schreiner University

Haley Castro (softball) to McMurry University

Jocelyn Lugo (girls soccer) to TLU

Brayden Braun (boys soccer) to TLU

Caleb Gomez (boys soccer) to McPherson College

Lilah Yanover (girls basketball) to OLLU

Rosanelly Pastrano (girls basketball) to Saint Mary’s University

Cristian Hill (football) to Southern Nazarene University

Kellen Harris (football) to Trinity University

Congratulations to all of the signees around the 210.

