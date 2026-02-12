Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
MAP: Where credit card skimmers were found by San Antonio police in 2025
16-year-old Stevens HS football player dies after passing out during athletic practice, district says
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
Parents of teen killed in Pearsall crash sues oil company, driver for wrongful death
Where credit card skimmers were found by San Antonio police in 2025
Road rage incident leads to four-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler, Boerne police say
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
Concerns over cybersecurity after pornography shown during Frio County Commissioners meeting
Teenage girl hit, killed by garbage truck at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says
KSAT answers your questions about high-profile child abuse case in New Braunfels

Sports

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg sidelined by left midfoot sprain, out for NBA's Rising Stars

Associated Press

1 / 3
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) runs the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) prepares to defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) runs the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

DALLAS – Dallas Mavericks rookie teenage standout Cooper Flagg will miss their final game before the All-Star break and not play in the NBA's Rising Stars game on Friday night because of a left midfoot sprain.

The Mavericks announced Wednesday night than an MRI revealed the injury that occurred in their 120-111 loss at Phoenix a night earlier, when he had 27 points in 36 minutes. They said further updates “will be provided as appropriate.”

Recommended Videos

Flagg, the No. 1 overall draft pick last summer, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his 49 games with Dallas.

The 19-year-old recently set an NBA record for a teenager with four consecutive games of at least 30 points. That streak began with a single-game NBA teen record 49 points on Jan. 29 in a home loss to Charlotte and fellow rookie Kon Knueppel, his roommate when they were freshmen at Duke last season.

The Mavericks (19-34) have an eight-game losing streak going into Thursday night's game at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Flagg has averaged 29.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the losing streak, during which the Mavericks last week traded Anthony Davis, the 10-time All-Star who joined the Mavs in a deal a year ago that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

Dallas will play its first three games after the All-Star Game on the road, resuming play Friday, Feb. 20 at Minnesota.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos