No. 11 Tar Heels lose freshman star Caleb Wilson to hand fracture; timetable for return unclear
North Carolina has lost freshman star Caleb Wilson to a fracture in his left hand, though it's unclear exactly how long he'll be out.
The school announced the nature of Wilson's injury Thursday, coming two days
after the 11th-ranked Tar Heels' loss at Miami. It's potentially a huge blow for UNC coming roughly a month from Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament, with the 6-foot-10 forward regarded as a high-end NBA prospect while leading the team in scoring (19.8) and rebounding (9.4).
Wilson exited the Miami game to head for the tunnel and later returned to the game with his left wrist and palm area heavily taped while finishing with a season-low 12 points.
In its release, the program said X-rays taken during the game were negative for a fracture. But additional imaging done after the team's return to Chapel Hill revealed a fracture, and the evaluation process is ongoing to determine a timetable for his return.
Wilson, who is from Atlanta, ranks sixth among freshmen nationally in scoring.
