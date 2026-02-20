Spurs beat the Suns 121-94 in Austin for their 7th straight win

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, right, shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Stephon Castle scored 20 points, Victor Wembanyama added 17 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 121-94 on Thursday night for their seventh straight victory.

San Antontio also will face Sacramento on Saturday in Austin, a city the Spurs covet as part of a mega-region that they’ve cultivated for years.

Recommended Videos

Castle converted 8 of 11 shots from the field and had four assists and three steals in 21 minutes. Wembanyama had 11 rebounds and five blocks while playing 25 minutes. De’Aaron Fox added 15 points and eight assists in 22 minutes.

The Spurs received big contributions from backups Dylan Harper (17 points) and Luke Kornet (10 points, nine rebounds).

Jalen Green, playing in just his eighth game of an injury-plagued season, led Phoenix with 26 points. Mark Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Suns star Devin Booker played only nine minutes, all early in the game, before leaving with right hip soreness.

Phoenix also was without Dillon Brooks, who served a one-game suspension for receiving his 16th technical foul this season. Suns guard Grayson Allen missed the game with an ankle injury.

The Spurs led 61-49 at halftime, thanks largely to a 13-0 start to the second quarter. Julian Champagnie hit a pair of 3-pointers during that stretch, and Harrison Barnes made a three-point play with a layup and free throw.

San Antonio forged ahead by 22 with a consecutive 3-pointers by Castle, Wembanyama and Devin Vassell in the first four minutes of the second half.

Up next

Phoenix: Host Orlando on Saturday.

San Antonio: Host Sacramento in Austin on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA