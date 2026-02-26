Skip to main content
Sports

TAMUSA rolls past Texas College; Coach Chris Minner earns 500th career win

The Jaguars face Texas A&M University-Texarkana Eagles at 1 p.m. Saturday

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-San Antonio Jaguars hosted the Texas College Steers in the Red River Athletic Conference tournament.

In the first quarter, the Jaguars set the tone. Kierra Sanderlin came up with a steal before Tamya Whitemon dished to Evelyn Lorenzo, who quickly returned the pass. Whitemon knocked down a fadeaway jumper to give the Jaguars a 17-14 lead.

In the second quarter, Jada Turner scored on a reverse layup in the paint to extend the lead to 38-20.

In the fourth, the Jaguars continued to pull away. Whitemon found Hailee Brandon in the corner for a 3-pointer as the Jaguars stretched their lead to 82-59.

The Jaguars cruised past Texas College 92-74. The win marked career victory No. 500 for head coach Chris Minner.

“It’s nice to do it at home, in front of your fans,” Minner said. “You’ve got to have really good players over a long period of time.”

“Just knowing coach and how passionate of a coach he is, he really wants this ring this year,” said junior forward Sanderlin.

The Jaguars are hoping to advance past the second round for the first time in program history. The team will face Texas A&M University-Texarkana Eagles at 1 p.m. Saturday.

