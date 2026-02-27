St. Mary’s postseason dreams alive despite one-point loss against St. Edward’s

SAN ANTONIO – St. Mary’s women’s basketball’s postseason dreams are still alive, despite falling 42-41 to St. Edwards on Thursday night.

The Rattlers (15-10, 10-9 Lone Star Conference) trailed the Hilltoppers (15-13, 9-11 LSC) by three points in the third quarter. Raynne Malik converted an and-one opportunity to cut St. Edward’s lead.

In the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 30, Jasmine Farmer drove the baseline and finished in the paint to put the Hilltoppers ahead 32-30.

With less than two minutes remaining and the Rattlers down one, Malik answered again. She pump-faked in the paint and scored to give St. Mary’s a 38-37 advantage.

The late rally fell short, however, as St. Edward’s secured a 42-41 win.

It marked the fifth straight meeting between the two teams decided by one possession.

Despite the loss, the Rattlers remain in contention for a conference tournament berth but must get past the Cameron Aggies to keep those hopes alive.

“There’s a lot at play, and that’s what I love about the Lone Star,” St. Mary’s coach Valerie Huizar said. “This is the best league in the country, and it comes down, as you saw tonight, to the last possession. It’s going to come down to the last game, so we’re still in control of our destiny if we get in or not.”

The Lone Star Conference tournament begins March 5.

St. Mary’s men’s basketball also hosted St. Edward’s.

The Hilltoppers struck first, with Conor McManus connecting from beyond the arc to make it 5-2.

The Rattlers responded as Damani Claxton drove left and finished at the rim, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

St. Mary’s pulled away in the second half, defeating St. Edward’s 92-83. The Rattlers improved to 19-8 overall and will face Cameron on Saturday.

