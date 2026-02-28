Skip to main content
SAFC 2026: Will the players strike?

Could the start of the United Soccer League regular season be delayed due to stalled CBA negotiations?

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Toyota Field will host its second international friendly this year when the Mexican women's national team faces Australia in April. (Courtesy of San Antonio FC)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC is scheduled to begin its regular season with a home opener at Toyota Field in just seven days.

However, contract negotiations could prevent the season from starting on time.

According to a social media post on X Friday, the United Soccer League Players Association stated 90 percent of players rejected the league’s latest Collective Bargaining Agreement proposal and authorized a strike if a deal can’t be reached by the time the regular season starts.

Earlier Friday evening, the USL responded to the current negotiations.

The United Soccer League and the United Soccer League Players Association have been negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement since 2024. The previous CBA expired on New Year’s Eve.

The USL and the USLPA have been negotiating minimum salaries, standard health insurance across the league, housing, travel, contract buyouts and much more.

According to ESPN, the USL offered more than a 20% increase to the contract minimum, but the USLPA is asking for a 40% increase.

SAFC defender Mitchell Taintor had this repost on X Friday:

Although a strike has been authorized by the USLPA, a strike has not yet occurred, and both sides will continue work on a deal to prevent any possible delay of games.

The USL Championship regular season opens one week from today with a Friday, March 6 match between Lexington SC and Louisville City FC.

San Antonio FC is slated to open the season the following night, on Saturday, March 7 at Toyota Field when they host Phoenix Rising FC.

There will be fireworks after the match, and fans are encouraged to wear red in celebration of the team’s new jersey kits.

You can see some of the new SAFC jersey kits and team reaction that streamed this week on KSAT Sports Now here.

When reached for comment, SAFC confirmed they will play their final preseason game this weekend and continue preparations for the start of the 2026 regular season.

