SAFC 2026: Will the players strike?

Toyota Field will host its second international friendly this year when the Mexican women's national team faces Australia in April.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC is scheduled to begin its regular season with a home opener at Toyota Field in just seven days.

However, contract negotiations could prevent the season from starting on time.

According to a social media post on X Friday, the United Soccer League Players Association stated 90 percent of players rejected the league’s latest Collective Bargaining Agreement proposal and authorized a strike if a deal can’t be reached by the time the regular season starts.

Players have spoken.



Players have overwhelmingly REJECTED the league’s latest CBA proposal — and AUTHORIZED A STRIKE if necessary.



This isn’t about extras.

It’s about basic professional standards.



The message is unified.

The players are ready. pic.twitter.com/J01j7rnU8D — USLPA (@USLPlayers) February 27, 2026

Earlier Friday evening, the USL responded to the current negotiations.

The United Soccer League and the United Soccer League Players Association have been negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement since 2024. The previous CBA expired on New Year’s Eve.

The USL and the USLPA have been negotiating minimum salaries, standard health insurance across the league, housing, travel, contract buyouts and much more.

According to ESPN, the USL offered more than a 20% increase to the contract minimum, but the USLPA is asking for a 40% increase.

SAFC defender Mitchell Taintor had this repost on X Friday:

After years of players’ sacrifices, it’s time for the USL to give them dignity and respect on the job. The players make the league possible—and they’re ready to strike! America’s unions stand with them in their fight for a fair contract and professional standards. https://t.co/Jvyk15JezB — AFL-CIO ✊ (@AFLCIO) February 27, 2026

Although a strike has been authorized by the USLPA, a strike has not yet occurred, and both sides will continue work on a deal to prevent any possible delay of games.

The USL Championship regular season opens one week from today with a Friday, March 6 match between Lexington SC and Louisville City FC.

San Antonio FC is slated to open the season the following night, on Saturday, March 7 at Toyota Field when they host Phoenix Rising FC.

There will be fireworks after the match, and fans are encouraged to wear red in celebration of the team’s new jersey kits.

You can see some of the new SAFC jersey kits and team reaction that streamed this week on KSAT Sports Now here.

The secrets out… next Saturday is a RED OUT 🔴🔥



To celebrate the release of our 2026 Kits, we want all of you to match with the squad 😎❤️



Our Home Opener is shaping up to be one you won’t want to miss! 🎆#Sponsored | @RicosProducts pic.twitter.com/SceR2iodlG — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) February 26, 2026

When reached for comment, SAFC confirmed they will play their final preseason game this weekend and continue preparations for the start of the 2026 regular season.

