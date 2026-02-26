Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

Clark, Taft, Warren, TMI players to play for Team White in San Antonio Sports All‑Star Game

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school talent in the Class of 2026 from the greater San Antonio area.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Media Day was on Sunday, Feb. 1, and the KSAT 12 Sports team was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Wednesday’s featured players will play on Team White, hailing from Clark, Taft, Warren, and TMI-Episcopal high schools:

• Jordyn Bowers, Forward, Clark High School

• Taylor Olson, Guard, Taft High School

• Aniyah Shields, Guard, Warren High School

• Donovan Bolden, Forward, Warren High School

• Jaden Flemons, Guard, TMI-Episcopal High School

• Chase Hill, Forward, TMI-Episcopal High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

