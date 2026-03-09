Cornerback Montaric Brown re-signs with the Jaguars on a 3-year, $33M contract

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown celebrates on the field during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, file)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $33 million contract Monday, sticking with the defense he knows instead of finding a new one in free agency.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2022, Brown started 29 games over four years in Jacksonville and is coming off his best season. He finished with 51 tackles, 12 pass defenses and two interceptions in 2025 while making a seamless transition to the team's zone-based scheme. He has 166 tackles, 24 pass defenses and three INTs in his career.

“It feels great. It feels unbelievable to get things done and stay here," Brown said. "I've enjoyed my time here, and we've got something special here.”

Brown's return means the Jaguars will have the core of their secondary intact for 2026, with fellow cornerbacks Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones and Christian Braswell under contract along with safeties Eric Murray, Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw.

Jacksonville ranked 11th in the NFL in total defense last season, including sixth in average yards per play against the pass. The unit was second in the league with 22 interceptions, an integral part of a team that finished 13-4 and won the AFC South.

The Jaguars still have holes to fill on that side of the ball, with linebacker Devin Lloyd expected to sign elsewhere in free agency. They also need another pass rusher and potentially someone to replace defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who is due to count $19.4 million against the salary cap in 2026.

Also Monday, the Jaguars re-signed backup linebacker Dennis Gardeck to a two-year contract and brought back reserve tight end Quintin Morris.

