Former nurse Clarissa Torres uses skills to lead MacArthur girls basketball

SAN ANTONIO – March is Women’s History Month, and KSAT Sports is highlighting trailblazers and leaders in the Alamo City.

Sports reporter Ashley Gonzalez caught up with MacArthur head girls basketball coach Clarissa Torres.

Torres just completed her first year as head coach at MacArthur High School. She has several years under her belt as a head coach at other schools in the area.

But it’s what she did before coaching that caught KSAT’s attention: Torres was a nurse for several years before making the switch to the hardwood floor.

“I started in 2012 and I stopped in 2018 to start teaching,” Torres said.

She said nursing was a fulfilling career.

“It’s the servant leadership in me, honestly,” she said. “I love helping people. I love helping them be better.”

Once Torres got into education from nursing, she immediately was able to use her background to elevate her skills as a coach.

“Recovery and rehab,” Torres said on how she uses her knowledge to help her student athletes. “It helps the girls feel better. It helps the athletes feel better.”

Torres said she’s been an athlete her entire life. She played basketball in high school and knew basketball would eventually call her name again.

Torres hopes her journey and lessons will help lead her team.

“Don’t let fear dictate your life. If you’re scared, do it scared,” she said. “At any point, if they let (fear) steer them away, they won’t get to where they want.”

Torres told KSAT she plans on sticking to the hardwood floor for a while. Her goal is to make program history and make a run in the playoffs next season.

Read also: